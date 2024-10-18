Vistra (NYSE:VST) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.
Vistra Trading Down 6.2 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vistra by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after purchasing an additional 363,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,632,000 after acquiring an additional 514,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
