Vistra (NYSE:VST) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vistra by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after purchasing an additional 363,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,632,000 after acquiring an additional 514,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.