VOC Energy Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

NYSE VOC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. 62,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,840. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.89. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 103.79% and a net margin of 91.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

