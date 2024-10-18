Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $6.05. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 27,269 shares trading hands.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.
About Vodacom Group
Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.
