VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

VOXX International Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.25. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

In other news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in VOXX International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Featured Stories

