WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.
WaFd Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.95 on Friday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
WaFd Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
