WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

WaFd Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.95 on Friday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Report on WAFD

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.