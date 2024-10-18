Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of WBA opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

