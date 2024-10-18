Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Shares of WMT opened at $80.90 on Monday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market cap of $650.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 253.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

