WAM Capital Limited (WAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

