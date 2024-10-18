Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $218.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.89.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.13 and a 200-day moving average of $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $153.95 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.