Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $300,594,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $213.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.