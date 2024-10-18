WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.0 million. WD-40 also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.45 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.78. 127,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day moving average of $242.27.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

