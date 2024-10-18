Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

WBS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 247,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

