WeBuy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55,022.56 (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $42.03 million and approximately $55,022.56 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeBuy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00249435 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.