Wedbush Begins Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Couchbase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,342.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,056 shares of company stock worth $538,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.