Wedbush Predicts Netflix’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.83. Wedbush has a “Overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.24.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $693.78 and a 200-day moving average of $653.62. The company has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

