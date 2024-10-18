Well Done LLC Has $22.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,291 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

