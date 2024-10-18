Well Done LLC Sells 693 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. 808,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.66 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

