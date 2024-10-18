Well Done LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $96,945,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $242.73. The company had a trading volume of 214,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

