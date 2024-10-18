Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.22. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 26,199 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 292.8% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 169,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $626,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.