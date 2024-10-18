Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.22. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 26,199 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.