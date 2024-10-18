Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Critical Contrast

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Western Copper & Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 1 1 3.50 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Copper & Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 260.17%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.03) -39.33 Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.09 -$32.35 million ($0.26) -0.42

Western Copper & Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds. Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.95% -3.83% Mountain Province Diamonds -29.66% -4.09% -1.76%

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

