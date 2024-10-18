William Blair Forecasts AZEK’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

AZEK stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. AZEK has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

