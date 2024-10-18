William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

William Penn Bancorporation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. William Penn Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 607.80 and a beta of -0.04. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.