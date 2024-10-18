William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
William Penn Bancorporation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. William Penn Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 607.80 and a beta of -0.04. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.
About William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
