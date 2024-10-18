Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.83. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.50. Winmark has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $8.40 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

Winmark Company Profile

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.