Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.
WINA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.83. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.50. Winmark has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $451.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $8.40 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
