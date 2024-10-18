Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of WINA stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.09. 4,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,346. Winmark has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $8.40 dividend. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,859,125.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

