Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.
Winmark Price Performance
Shares of WINA stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.09. 4,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,346. Winmark has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Winmark Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $8.40 dividend. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Winmark
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Winmark
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.