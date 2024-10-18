WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WNS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after buying an additional 100,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

