WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several research firms have commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WNS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS
WNS Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of WNS opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WNS
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.