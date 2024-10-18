WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

WNS Stock Up 4.5 %

WNS traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 192,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,447. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in WNS by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,117 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 11.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 478.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

