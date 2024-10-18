WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. WNS also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.13-4.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

