Wrapped eETH Price Hits $2,773.99 on Top Exchanges (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $10.57 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for $2,773.99 or 0.04041709 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00249197 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,585,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,585,319.58982663. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,744.85670402 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,726,957.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.