Wrapped Matic Hits One Day Volume of $17.41 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $58.05 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 157,959,613 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 157,959,613.3336109. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.36650028 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3362 active market(s) with $18,150,130.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

