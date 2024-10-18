Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.36 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $223,143.48 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00249604 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,280,130 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,421,882.30325618. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02761106 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $231,579.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.