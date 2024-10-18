Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Report on XRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 193,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Xerox by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.