XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 521061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

XP Factory Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50.

Get XP Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XP Factory

In related news, insider Graham Bird acquired 51,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £6,632.60 ($8,661.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $693,182. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Featured Articles

