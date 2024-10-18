XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $79.22 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $79.22 million and $395,297.01 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,634.21 or 0.99994581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00063992 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00584005 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $424,811.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

