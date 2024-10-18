yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.58 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,972.10 or 0.07215013 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $166.84 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,556 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

