Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

