Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Amdocs Q3 Earnings

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amdocs in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

