Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for WPRT Earnings

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.86.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

