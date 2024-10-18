Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 495677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

Zambeef Products Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.50. The company has a market cap of £13.00 million, a P/E ratio of 432.50 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.