Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,500 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,497.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.8 %
ZM opened at $70.20 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.