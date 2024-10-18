ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $609.69 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $614.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.08 and a 200-day moving average of $509.17.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.