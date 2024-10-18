ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

