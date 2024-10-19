1,026 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $125.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.