106,762 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after buying an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

