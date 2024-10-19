1,285 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $588.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $606.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

