1,374 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,172. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.