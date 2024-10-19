1,480 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.27. 7,833,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $251.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

