3,383 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.15.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.47 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

