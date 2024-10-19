4,525 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

