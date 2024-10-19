5,094 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $281.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.