5,247 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

